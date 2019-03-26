Hey, bargain eaters. This new sushi menu has full-sized rolls that are all-you-can-eat

If you consider all-you-can-eat-sushi a food challenge you’re ready to smack down, I’ve got a find for you.
Hanilkwan Sushi & Grill in Lakewood just added all-you-can-eat sushi to its menu.
Hanilkwan’s name might sound familiar to regular readers because it earned a spot on my 2018 best restaurant openings list for its outstanding bulgogi and menu of Korean favorites.
Yes, you can still get the outstanding cook-at-your-table bulgogi, the stews and other Korean specialties.
Owner/chef Jerry Her recently added sushi service as a bonus adjunct to the Korean menu.
The complaint I hear often from diners about all-you-can-eat sushi is that it’s only available at the sushi counter at the restaurants that offer it.
But not here.
“You can sit anywhere,” said Her when I asked him by phone about being forced to climb up on a tall stool.
He wasn’t kidding.
I sidled up to a low-top table and settled in for a bargain sushi-eating experience. Here’s a first-bite look.
Sushi style: Similar in style to Jin Sushi, the newer sushi restaurant across the street. Like Jin, Hanilkwan features elaborate rolls with big flavors, big sauces and big presentations (read: Americanized).
The rules: If one person at the table orders all-you-can-eat sushi, everyone at the table must do so. The rolls are full sized, not mini rolls, and nearly every premium roll is included in the deal. A small warning sign noted that leftover rolls could come with a $1 charge, so don’t order more than you can eat (and no take-out allowed).
The items that aren’t included in the all-you-can-eat sushi — sushi salads and most of the sashimi — are marked with double green stars. Read the menu carefully.
Pricing: $16.99 lunch for rolls only. $26.99 for dinner, with both rolls and nigiri.
Nice freebie: Miso soup included.
Protocol: Use a dry-erase pen on the plastic-coated sushi menu to add a check mark to the sushi rolls and nigiri you’d like to order. The server didn’t blink when I ordered two or three at a time.
Does all-you-can-eat really mean all you can stomach? Yes. In fact, I am pretty sure I disappointed my servers because I didn’t order enough. As soon as I polished off two pieces of an eight-piece roll, a server would show up and ask if there was a roll they could get started. When they say all-you-can-eat, they seem to mean it.
Made to order? Yes, diners can watch as the sushi chef assembles the rolls at the sushi station on view from the dining room.
A la carte: Not a big eater and prefer a la carte? Rolls and nigiri can be purchased separately.
Roll choices: 49 rolls are included in the all-you-can-eat offer. (Please note these are a la carte prices listed here, but all these rolls are included in the all-you-can-eat deal.)
Six-slice rolls include 11 basic rolls ($4.50 to $9.95), five vegetarian rolls ($3.95 to $7.95) and 11 chef’s specialty rolls ($6.95 to $11.95). Premium rolls, most of which are cut into eight slices, include 22 choices ($5.25 to $12.95).
Nigiri/sashimi: 17 choices in orders of two ($4.25 to $7.50, a la carte). Eight sashimi in four-piece orders ($8.95 to $9.95), but six are only available a la carte. Salmon or yellowtail sashimi available with all-you-can-eat dinner.
On a first visit: The strategy should always be to start with the premium rolls. They’re the priciest and the most adventurous.
The eight-piece premium Hanil roll came with a tempura battered and fried California roll topped with a cooked scallop salad with scallions and sesame seeds and garnished with a trio of boldly flavored sauces. The Castle Rock roll came with three raw fish toppers — tuna, yellowtail and salmon — perched atop a tempura shrimp roll with chopped jalapeno and a sweet sauce.
The rainbow roll was just as you’d expect with the usual assortment of six kinds of fish and fresh-sliced avocado on top. The spider roll gets a special mention for not disintegrating upon first touch despite being rolled into huge slices.
Cooked sushi: Plenty of that on the menu. I counted more than 20 choices that were baked, fried or contained no raw fish.
Sushi purists: Want a more simple Japanese aesthetic in your sushi in that neighborhood? Head deeper into the parking lot to nearby Kyoto for excellent sushi with a more traditional presentation. An added bonus is the koi pond at the entrance.
For an elegant, simple aesthetic, head toward Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood for the longtime neighborhood sushi find, Sushi Tama. It’s one of the best sushi haunts in town.
Hanilkwan Sushi & Grill
Where: 3615 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood
Info: 253-212-9241
