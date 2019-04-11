Need something to do or eat? Here’s where to go. Get your stretchy pants ready

The lobster carbonara at The Lobster Shop, which is one of the participating restaurants in Tacoma Restaurant Week (the menu will vary). skidd@thenewstribune.com

If you’re itching to get out and eat or drink something interesting, this is the month to do it.

Put these events on your to-dine list.

FRYBREAD AND TACO FEED

The frybread and Indian tacos are back at The Church of the Indian Fellowship. Get them from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday (April 12). The famous pop-up fundraisers are limited-time events and often sell out quickly. Go early.

Funds raised help support the church’s programs. Diners will find Indian tacos, frybread and more for sale. The church is at 2232 E. 28th St., Tacoma; 253-840-2533. The entrance to the church is near the entrance to the Puyallup Tribal Cemetery.

TACOMA RESTAURANT WEEK

Tacoma Restaurant Week, sponsored by local alternative newspaper The Weekly Volcano/Northwest Military, is back. Dining deals from participating restaurants run Sunday through Thursday through April 18 (no deals offered while dining on Friday or Saturday).

Participating restaurants include El Gaucho in downtown Tacoma, Bar Bistro in Midland, Stanley & Seafort’s in the McKinley neighborhood, as well as Duke’s Chowder House, Lobster Shop and WildFin on the Ruston waterfront.

Most participating restaurants plan to serve three-course dinners for $30 or lunch deals for $15 (or some other kind of deal). More information at facebook.com/TacomaRestaurantWeek.

DINING OUT FOR LIFE

The Pierce County AIDS Foundation is hosting its 25th Dining Out For Life event on Thursday, April 25. All diners have to do to contribute to the cause is dine out at a participating restaurant that day.

Participating restaurants donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the foundation for its work in providing critical services for those living with HIV or AIDS.

Participating restaurants range from coffee shops to high-end eateries. One participant has been with the foundation since the beginning — Marzano, the Italian restaurant in Parkland. Other longtime participants returning this year include the Antique Sandwich Co., Marcia’s Silver Spoon, East West Cafe and more. For a list of participating restaurants, visit diningoutforlife.com/southsound.

HAPPY SUDSY BIRTHDAY

Tacoma’s Wingman Brewers is turning 8 years old. To celebrate, the Tacoma brewery will throw a party from noon to midnight on April 20 at the Dome neighborhood brewery, 509 1/2 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma.

The party includes a special beer release that is a collaboration with several local breweries.

“The beer is called Fortune Teller because we used paper fortune tellers to pick out the ingredients. With so many brewers involved we figured to avoid a too-many-cooks-in-the-kitchen type scenario we would just leave the deciding of ingredients up to chance,” said brewer Ken Thobur of the IPA.

The collaboration breweries include 7 Seas, Pacific Brewing & Malting, North 47, Top Rung, Three Magnets, Brothers Cascadia and Airways Brewing. Skagit Valley Malting provided barley. Sirius Wood Fired Pizza will be on hand serving its famous pies. Admission is free, except for the price of beer, of course. More info at wingmanbrewers.com.

EAT YOUR NORDIC HEART OUT

Several groups are teaming up to host the annual Norwegian Heritage Festival. The celebration of all things Norwegian food and culture will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the Scandinavian Cultural Center, 12180 Park Ave S, Tacoma.

Hosting the event will be the Sons of Norway Norden Lodge, Daughters of Norway Embla Lodge and the Scandinavian Cultural Center at Pacific Lutheran University.

Admission is free. Cookies, pastries and other Norwegian delights will be for sale. More information at plu.edu/scancenter or 253-535-7349.

DRINKING BEER IS GOOD FOR THE EARTH

South Tacoma taproom Edison City Alehouse is reducing its carbon footprint and hosting a fun event for Earth Day. On April 13 and 14, the taproom’s founders will fetch kegs of beer on foot or bike at breweries around Tacoma and Gig Harbor and transport them back to their South Tacoma taproom using only human-powered energy.

They’ll tap those beers on Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22. A portion of proceeds will be donated to ForeverGreen Trails. The taproom is located at 5602 S. Lawrence St, Tacoma. More information at edisoncityalehouse.com.

DRINK A LITTLE, EAT A LITTLE

Lakewood’s Centerforce, a nonprofit organization that provides job training and other services for developmentally delayed clients, is hosting a fundraiser called Sip, Sample, Savor on May 2. The 21-and-older event will pair appetizers from Olympia’s Occasions Catering with samples of beer, wine and spirits from South Sound craft beverage companies. Participants include 7 Seas Brewing, Stina’s Cellars and Heritage Distilling. The $25 admission ticket covers admission, plus four tastings and the appetizer pairings. Additional tastes are $15. The event will be at 1625 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More information and tickets at centerforce.net. Or, call 253-426-1860.