You can get Pad Thai at Sweet Rice, but don't skip the Lao dishes May 18, 2021

Sweet Rice Tacoma, a hybrid Thai/Laotian restaurant at 8425 S. Hosmer St., offers traditional fare but the sibling duo of Robert Saysana and Liz Hampton encourage you to try the cuisine they grew up on. Start with the fragrant Lao sausage.