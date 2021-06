TNT Diner Pizza at a Mexican restaurant? Los Tamales not afraid to try something new June 22, 2021 08:00 AM

Los Tamales, a Mexican restaurant on Tacoma's Eastside, has found new ways to serve barbacoa, their marinated shredded beef. First, they added the popular quesabirria and then "pizzacoa," a quesadilla-like creation of beef, cheese and tortillas.