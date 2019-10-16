If you use antennas to watch TV, here’s why local channels might not show on Oct. 19

SHARE COPY LINK

If you use an antenna to watch TV for free, then Oct. 19 is going to be an important date for you.

That’s when you’ll have to rescan your TV or converter box if you want to be able to continue watching local channels such as KOMO 4, KING 5, KIRO 7, and Q13 over the air.

You will have to do that because the channels are changing their broadcast frequencies to make room for wireless services, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Exactly how many Pierce County households will be affected by the change isn’t known.

And if you watch TV via cable or satellite? Don’t worry about it. You don’t have to do a thing.

So, how do you rescan a TV?

▪ Press the “menu” or “set-up” button on your remote control and follow the on-screen instructions.

▪ Or select “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu.

▪ Go to tvanswers.org/rescan.asp for instruction for specific brands.

Learn more at:

▪ fcc.gov/TVrescan

▪ 1-888-225-5322 (press prompt number 6)

▪ tvanswers.org