My worst moment: ‘Resident Alien’ star Alan Tudyk and the time the lyrics to Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ hit waaay too close to home

On the Syfy series “Resident Alien,” Alan Tudyk stars as the title character, who disguises himself in human form after crash-landing on Earth. A small Colorado town, to be exact. Everything about the place baffles or annoys him and much of the show’s humor is rooted in his social awkwardness and stilted attempts at fitting in.

“There’s a scene in the pilot episode where he’s learning to talk by watching ‘Law & Order’ and it struck me that it’s not that he has to learn English, he has to learn how to make his mouth work to say words,” said Tudyk. “This is a whole new physiology for him, this human body that he’s masquerading in. Anything that involves being a human, he’s had to figure it out and he’s potentially getting it wrong. So it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for comedy.” Plus, Tudyk has tackled similar challenges in previous roles. “I’ve done robots — in ‘I, Robot’ and ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ — and they move in efficient, mechanical ways.”

Tudyk’s career also includes roles in everything from “28 Days” to “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” to “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” as well as providing voices for Disney’s “Frozen” and “Moana” and the HBO Max series “Harley Quinn.”

When asked to share a worst moment in his career, the story he told was a dark night of the soul, with a Billy Joel cameo.

—My worst moment ...

“The acting school I went to was Juilliard. That little place in New York City. But before that I was a Texas actor living in Dallas, waiting tables and bartending and the hostess was my girlfriend. When she decided to move back home to a small town in Pennsylvania — it was right on the border of New Jersey — I decided to follow her up there. And I went because I realized that two hours from Dallas was Waco, and two hours from where she was asking me to come live was New York City, and that was a step up. And I could bartend anywhere.

“So I went. This was 1991 maybe. I got a job bartending at this crappy bar/inn. We’re in this little Pennsylvania hill country town. And on Saturday nights, this piano player would come in named Ken. And he was terrible. Oh, he was godawful. He wasn’t a great singer but he could play the piano well enough and he fancied himself a medley-maker. Like, he’d do a run of Michael Jackson songs that would last seven minutes. He wasn’t appreciated, but he was a staple on Saturday nights.

“Meanwhile, at some point I go into New York to audition for Juilliard. It lasts all day long. Hundreds and hundreds of people. I make it to the second round, I make it to the callback. I felt like I did a good job, but then you have to wait a few months for them to make up their mind. They only pick 20 people.

“So I go back to my little Pennsylvania town and I’m just a bartender, hoping and waiting for a call from Juilliard. And this one Saturday night when Ken was there, he’s playing one of his staples: Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man.’ And he changes the lyric as he gets to the part where it goes ‘John at the bar is a friend of mine’ to (starts singing) ‘Al at the bar is a friend of mine, he gets me my drinks for free ...’

“And it struck me in that moment: I did. I did get him his drinks for free. He drank Molson and they were on the house. And people are now listening and looking at me with this expression on their face like, oh my gosh, this is about you! (Continues singing) ‘And he’s quick with a joke or a light of your smoke’ — both things, also true; I was always jokin’ around and it was a smoking bar, so that was one of the things I did. (Continues singing) ‘But there’s someplace that he’d rather be! He says Ken, I believe this is killing me, as the smile ran away from his face …’

“And swear to God, everything went into slow motion as he sang (mimicking a slo-mo effect), ‘Well I’m sure that I could be a movie star, if I could get out of this place.’

“And my stomach dropped like I was on a roller coaster, and the reality hit me: I was the sad character in that song. Because I had been telling people that I wanted to be an actor and that I had auditioned for Juilliard and I was going to be in movies one day and maybe on Broadway (laughs) if I could get outta this place! (Sings manically) “La-la-la de-de da. La-la de-de da da-da!’ I mean, this guy was so bad!

“This slow motion thing has happened since and it feels like my body is telling me: You’ve made a horrible decision, you’ve taken a wrong turn. Something has led you to this terrible place and you need to take stock of your situation and you need to remedy those mistakes and fix it, because you are in a dangerous, desperate, sad place.

“So I eked through the rest of that evening, making old-fashioneds and pouring rye — it was always rye there, not bourbon. I was in charge of closing the bar, so I closed the bar and pulled down a bottle of Glenfiddich and just sat there drinking and thinking.”

—This is a real crossroads moment.

“For as much as I was drinking that night, I was more sober than I had been in a while. I started making plans to get to New York without Juilliard. I needed something I could be active in (sings) so I could get outta this place (laughs). I wanted to be Davy who was still in the navy! I wanted to be Paul, the real estate novelist! Anything else!

“But no, I was the cliched bartender who dreamed of being an actor. It was like that moment when Scrooge sees his tombstone in ‘A Christmas Carol,’ it felt that serious. I’m very sensitive and dramatic in that way and here was my future spelled out in a badly sung lounge song. The nightmare is that you flash forward 25 years and I’m still behind that bar. If you’re Ken, you flash forward 25 years and you’re still in that bar? That would be his dream come true! Because Ken was performing! I was just serving drinks.

“About three weeks later, I got the call that I was accepted into the drama program at Juilliard. I was so happy, and I told Ken that next Saturday, and he goes, ‘Juilliard? (Sucks his teeth) Sounds like a lot of work. Sure you don’t just want to stay bartending?’ (Laughs)

“By the way, the biggest criticism of Juilliard in the early '90s was that every actor that came out of Juilliard was the same. Like robots. Well I am leaning in on that in my career.”

—The takeaway …

“I’m comforted that I have a breaker in my brain, an alarm that goes off that catches me and alerts me to my situation and snaps me out of a stupor before I go too far down a wrong road. It’s been a while since I had one of these moments, but they are ‘pay attention, this is a dangerous place’ kinds of messages.

“When ‘Piano Man’ would come on the radio, I used to change the channel. Not going back there! But now that it’s 30 years later (laughs) and I can listen to it again.”