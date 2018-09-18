A diamond heiress is selling her Tenino estate. It can be yours for $11 million.

The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
The case for and against ‘missing middle’

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

A new $4 million house for the Mouse

Longtime owner John Corbin tells about the new $4 million Chuck E. Cheese restaurant he just finished having built in the Vista Field area of Kennewick. The new building has more seating and game space compared to their previous location.

Gotcha, thief! Puyallup car prowler caught on camera

Puyallup police are seeking help identifying this prowler caught on surveillance camera robbing a victim's car while it was parked at Denny's. Call or email the Puyallup PD tip line at (253) 770-3343 or tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us. PPD case #1825302092

