No slump in Pierce County luxury home market. This Gig Harbor property sold for $3.5 million

By

January 18, 2019 07:20 PM

According to a December market analysis, there were 87 active listings for properties valued at $1 million or more in Pierce County. This Gig Harbor view home at 8424 Goodman Drive on the east side of the bay recently sold for $3.5 million.