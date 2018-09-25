UPS seeks hundreds of local workers for holidays

The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.
Demonstrators raised their fists and walked slowly and silently down the hallway in front of Senator Susan Collins’ office in Washington on September 24 to protest Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Reports said dozens of protesters were arrested
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
Nell May says he was let go after posting a video of his co-worker spitting on a pizza on September 21. He claims his co-worker was irritated about a supervisor yelling at him and threatened to spit on food. May says he recorded the video.
James Paxton starts for Mariners against Athletics and allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. He talks about being couch-ridden for three days and the frustration of watching Oakland celebrate a playoff berth.