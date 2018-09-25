UPS seeks hundreds of local workers for holidays

The package delivery service has announced it's hiring more than 1,600 for seasonal positions in the Seattle-Tacoma area, with 300 of those at its Tacoma facility.
The Norwegian drone vessel, christened YARA Birkeland, will be the world’s first autonomous ship. Once it enters autonomous operation, toting up to 120 20-foot containers per journey, it will pull congestion off Norwegian highways.

Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

