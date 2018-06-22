Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is The News Tribune's 2017-18 senior female athlete of the year
Stueckle, a UW commit, won three Class 4A track and field track and field titles in the hurdles, and set an all-time Washington record in the 300 hurdles as a senior. She was also a four-time 4A SPSL first-teamer in soccer.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge John Hickman speaks Friday at the sentencing of Donald Bango. A jury convicted Bango last year for fatally shooting Jeffrey Shaw Dec. 13, 2015 during a drug deal in Tacoma.
Cheryl Strange, the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services, responds to the loss of Western State Hospital's federal certification in a taped message to employees of the psychiatric facility in Lakewood. DSHS oversees the hospital.
Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
President Donald Trump says the Supreme Court ruling that states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax is a 'victory.' His comments came during a working luncheon with Republican governors from around the nation and Puerto Rico.
Mwaura, a Gonzaga commit, won five individual state championships during his four years running for the Abes. He won back-to-back Class 3A cross country titles and three more on the track, including two in the 3,200 and one in the 1,600.
Police busted six houses believed to be part of an illegal marijuana grow that was selling the drug nationwide. Police say at least 2,500 plants were seized. Eight people were arrested and five children were placed with Child Protective Services.