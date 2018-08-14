20 people sickened in Gig Harbor norovirus outbreak, health department identifies source

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported that a total of 20 people said they became ill after eating at The Hub in Gig Harbor.
That’s an increase from the four initial reports last week of norovirus-like symptoms. No new reports have come in since late last week, the health department reported.
The diners reported they became ill after an event July 26 at the restaurant, 1208 26th Ave NW.
Following the reports of illness, the health department closed the restaurant Aug. 6 for one day, but cleared the restaurant to reopen Aug. 7 after the restaurant cleaned, sanitized and discarded food products.
The health department also identified a cause of the outbreak.
“Lab tests on samples from two restaurant employees confirmed norovirus was the source of illness at the food establishment. The employees said they were ill with norovirus-like symptoms around the time customers were exposed,” the health department reported. “The employees worked July 26, the same day the customers ate at the restaurant. It’s unclear if the workers were ill at the time, but they could have been contagious.”
Comments