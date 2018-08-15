Bellingham’s first virtual reality arcade opened downtown earlier this month

Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Smoke rises among downed trees in this aerial view of the stolen plane crash site on Ketron Island off the shore of Steilacoom Saturday morning. Also, NTSB regional chief Debra Eckrote addresses the media.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.