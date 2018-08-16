Enumclaw players, coach preview 2018 football season

Enumclaw coach Mark Gunderson, QB Kellen Kranc, Ethan Eilertson and Nicholas Harberts preview the Hornets' 2018 football season on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Enumclaw Stadium.
