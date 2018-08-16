Yelm QB Kyle Robinson talks return from injury, strong receiving corps

Yelm High School football QB Kyle Robinson discusses returning from an ankle injury and previews the Tornados' season on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Yelm High School.
By
Mile 22 - Official Trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Mile 22 - Official Trailer

Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.