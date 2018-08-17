Todd Beamer players discuss beginning of 2018 football season

Todd Beamer High School QB Brandon Niksich, RB Billy Vann and OL/DL Daddee Matila discuss the beginning of the 2018 football season on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 in Federal Way.
