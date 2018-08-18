Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard says Lancers are on another level in 2018

Kennedy Catholic High School QB Sam Huard recaps his freshman season and looks ahead to the Lancers' 2018 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien.
By
Mile 22 - Official Trailer

Movie News & Reviews

Mile 22 - Official Trailer

Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.