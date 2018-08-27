Olympia football players preview the 2018 season

Olympia High School football RB/LB Tyler Woods, RB/DB Garrett Iyall and QB Nathan Hermann preview the upcoming season on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at Olympia High School.
