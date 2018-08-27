Rochester WR Patrick Riley previews 2018 football season

President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Sea Scouts are disassembling one of the diesel engines of the Charles N Curtis, their training vessel, in Tacoma, August 25, 2018. They have turned failure of that engine into an opportunity to learn about diesel mechanics.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
Dylan Morris discusses his progression as a four-year starting quarterback, his commitment to the Washington Huskies and his summer trips to the Elite 11 and Nike's The Opening Finals on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Graham-Kapowsin High School.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.