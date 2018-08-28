Unexploded mine found floating in Puget Sound

The Coast Guard and Navy bomb technicians have responded to what they said appeared to be an unidentified mine floating in Puget Sound between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island.
The Kitsap Sun reports a Coast Guard spokeswoman said the object was reported at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Navy says initial inspection of the moored mine showed it had decades of marine growth. At about 5 p.m., Navy divers secured a long line to the device and began towing it with a small boat.
The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office asked residents along the waterfront to stay inside and away from beaches as a precaution.
Photos submitted by Kitsap Sun readers showed a round, rusted object with rods protruding from it.
Brownsville is a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport's torpedo testing range.
