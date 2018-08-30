Lincoln football’s Jayden and Julien Simon break down their one-on-one video
Lincoln High School OL/DL Jayden Simon and WR/DB Julien Simon, who are brothers, break down the one-on-one video from practice Jayden posted on Twitter. They are shown at Lincoln Bowl on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Collard Greens & Other Things serves soul food with some flair. One item is called the soul roll and it's essentially an egg roll wrapped filled with collard greens, macaroni and cheese and chicken, and then rolled up and fried.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said a routine mosquito sampling taken Aug. 14, 2018 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first time the virus has been found in mosquitoes west of the Cascades, the agency said.
Sea Scouts are disassembling one of the diesel engines of the Charles N Curtis, their training vessel, in Tacoma, August 25, 2018. They have turned failure of that engine into an opportunity to learn about diesel mechanics.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Dylan Morris discusses his progression as a four-year starting quarterback, his commitment to the Washington Huskies and his summer trips to the Elite 11 and Nike's The Opening Finals on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 at Graham-Kapowsin High School.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.