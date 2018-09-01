Highlights: Simon’s late interception on 2-pt try lifts Lincoln over Camas
Lincoln High School WR/DB Julien Simon picked off a potential game-tying pass on a 2-point conversion try late in the fourth quarter to lift the Abes to a 31-29 win over Camas on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma.
A former top executive of the Sacramento Kings is suspected of siphoning off $13.4 million from two of the team’s top sponsors and using the funds to purchase beachfront property in Southern California, sources have told The Sacramento Bee.
Lincoln High School OL/DL Jayden Simon and WR/DB Julien Simon, who are brothers, break down the one-on-one video from practice Jayden posted on Twitter. They are shown at Lincoln Bowl on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Collard Greens & Other Things serves soul food with some flair. One item is called the soul roll and it's essentially an egg roll wrapped filled with collard greens, macaroni and cheese and chicken, and then rolled up and fried.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said a routine mosquito sampling taken Aug. 14, 2018 has tested positive for West Nile virus. It’s the first time the virus has been found in mosquitoes west of the Cascades, the agency said.