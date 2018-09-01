Highlights: Simon’s late interception on 2-pt try lifts Lincoln over Camas

Lincoln High School WR/DB Julien Simon picked off a potential game-tying pass on a 2-point conversion try late in the fourth quarter to lift the Abes to a 31-29 win over Camas on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma.
