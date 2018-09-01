Latest News

Tip in missing person case leads police to human remains near Enumclaw

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

September 01, 2018 01:57 PM

Human remains were found in a rural area north of Enumclaw on Saturday. They could belong to a person reported missing in 2017.

Detectives with Enumclaw police and King County major crimes discovered the remains following a tip in a missing-person case. The adult male went missing from Enumclaw in 2017.

King County Search and Rescue and detectives found the remains after searching an area in the 38800 block of 258 Avenue SE, near Bass Lake and southeast of Flaming Geyser State Park.

Detectives will remain on the scene to process it and investigate, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

