Capital’s Maia Nichols talks 3A title win, MVP honors and future in beach volleyball

Capital High School junior OH Maia Nichols, last year's 3A state tournament MVP, discusses the Cougars' first-ever title win last season, the team's aspirations this season, and her future in beach volleyball on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in Olympia.
