Gig Harbor project pits neighbors, developers

A proposal to build Gig Harbor’s most dense housing subdivision is sparking a renewed debate over development in the city.
The tempest this time centers on The Courtyards at Skansie Park, a 19-acre project off Skansie Avenue that would feature 174 homes.
Rush Development Co. says it would help meet Gig Harbor’s need for affordable housing.
But some neighbors worry it would create traffic problems and diminish their neighborhood’s quiet way of life.
“I just think the entire project is out of character with the city,” said John Schuller, whose neighborhood sits directly north of the site. He said he submitted a letter to the city on behalf of a group of about 15 neighbors.
Rush will hold an open house tonight, and the Gig Harbor hearing examiner will decide Dec. 13 whether to allow the developer to exceed the area’s zoning limits of up to eight houses per acre.
Rush is asking for a maximum of up to 12 houses per acre, although The Courtyards will need only about 10, said company spokeswoman Lois Eyrse.
The next most dense residential neighborhood is in north Gig Harbor at nine houses per acre, said John Vodopich, the city’s community development director.
The hearing examiner also will decide on Schuller’s appeal of the city’s finding that the project won’t have a significant impact on traffic.
Eyrse said the developer isn’t trying to flood the Skansie neighborhood with new stores or expensive housing. She said it wants to provide moderately priced housing, which is in short supply in Gig Harbor.
Prices for The Courtyards homes are expected to start below $300,000, which is about $75,000 less than the city’s average assessed home value this year.
Rush, which has been building in Gig Harbor since 1987, hopes to start construction next year. Houses would be built in phases over three to five years. They would range from two- to four-bedroom models between 1,200 square feet and 2,000 square feet.
The developer plans to extend sewer and water lines almost three-quarters of a mile down Skansie, where it would install curbs, gutters and sidewalks. It also would add left-turn lanes on Skansie and Hunt.
The project calls for parks, trails, playfields and other amenities, but it wouldn’t have retail stores or large restaurants, Eyrse said.
That comes as little comfort to people such as Schuller, who are worried about the pressure on neighborhood roads. He’s lived there 24 years and has watched noise and traffic grow.
“We knew all along there would be some development,” Shuller said. “But this is too much.”
Gig Harbor City Councilman Derek Young said the city considered acquiring the site about five years ago. The former property owner was working with Pierce County to build baseball fields, then the county would have turned them over to the city, he said.
The deal fell through because neighbors opposed that plan, too.
The Courtyards is another example of the clash between the rights of residents and those of owners of raw land.
“You’ve got to figure out how to balance those,” Young said.
