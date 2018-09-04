Gig Harbor hit with claim

(Editor’s note: Originally published 10/28/2009)
A developer filed a $15 million claim against Gig Harbor and its City Council on Tuesday, contending they unnecessarily delayed construction of an affordable housing project for more than two years.
Gordon Rush still intends to build the 174-lot Courtyards at Skansie Park. But the council’s legal battles against the project cost him money, deprived the community of construction jobs and will result in higher prices for the homes, Rush and his attorney told The News Tribune.
He intended to sell the homes in the “low 200s” and still hopes to do so, though costs have gone up, he said.
The median home sales price in Gig Harbor has varied in recent years between $300,000 and $400,000.
Rush said he believed the development was on its way when a hearing examiner approved it in January 2007. But the council stepped in and began a lengthy series of appeals.
Rush’s attorney, Patrick Palace of Tacoma, called the City Council negligent in its handling of the case, ultimately depriving the community of 250 jobs and more than $30 million in new growth - “all during this recession when Gig Harbor needs it most.”
Mayor Chuck Hunter said Tuesday afternoon that he didn’t know enough about the just-filed claim to comment. Neither City Attorney Angela Belbeck nor former City Attorney Carol Morris could be reached for comment. City Councilman Steve Ekberg said he hadn’t seen the claim either.
The city has 60 days to respond. If that passes without a settlement, Rush is free to file a lawsuit.
Named in the claim are the city and its individual council members: Ekberg, Derek Young, Jim Franich, Paul Conan, Timothy Payne, Paul Kadzik and Ken Malich. Former Councilman Bob Dick also is named.
Hunter is not named because, as mayor, he didn’t vote on the issue as it went through the appeals process, Palace said.
The development is targeted for the northeast corner of Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue. At its heart, Rush’s dispute with the city is over the density of the project - or how many houses may be built on the roughly 19-acre parcel.
Also at issue is whether the hearing examiner who approved the project followed city land-use regulations.
The City Council, on advice of then-City Attorney Morris, overrode the hearing examiner’s decision and appealed it in Pierce County Superior Court. The city lost at both the local level and the state Court of Appeals. Then last month the Washington Supreme Court refused to hear the city’s case, clearing the way for Rush to proceed in seeking permits.
Morris couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. But during the appeals process, she argued that the hearing examiner wrongly agreed that the developer could increase the density from eight to 12 units an acre. The project didn’t have enough open space to meet city rules and offset the negative effects of high density, she wrote.
Many residents testified against the project during public hearings, Morris also wrote.
The council has long been cautious about allowing tightly packed subdivisions and has made open space a hallmark of Gig Harbor. Land-use issues are front and center in this fall’s city election campaigns.
But both Rush and Palace said Courtyards at Skansie Park is designed to achieve another goal: to bring home ownership to many people who work in the area but can’t afford to buy. They point to a city housing needs assessment study, published in January.
Despite sagging sales and lower housing prices, Gig Harbor “is unlikely to see price drops that are significant enough to bring the cost of home ownership within reach of most households,” the study concluded.
Rush emphasized Tuesday that his quarrel isn’t with city staff, which he said worked “hand in glove” with his company beginning in October 2004.
In more than two decades of building in Gig Harbor, he’s never filed a claim against the city nor sued it, Rush said. But he added that he feels the city bullied him.
“This is a means of last resort,” Rush said. “I would never dream of doing this.”
He said delays and added fees adopted by the Gig Harbor City Council over the last two years could push the price of each home up about $25,000.
Rush said he possibly could get some homes on the market in about a year if he gets permits, although the housing market remains unstable, he points out.
“They have denied us the opportunity to build affordable housing,” Rush said of the city, “and they have denied the public the right to buy it.”
