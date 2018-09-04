Judge tosses suit against Gig Harbor

(Editor’s note: Originally published 5/18/2010)
The City of Gig Harbor won a partial victory in federal court Monday.
A judge for the U.S. District Court for Western Washington dismissed a lawsuit by developer Gordon Rush against members of the Gig Harbor City Council and their spouses.
The developer of the proposed, 174-lot Courtyards at Skansie Park filed a $15 million claim against Gig Harbor and its elected leaders in October, contending they unnecessarily delayed construction of the housing project for more than two years. The property is located at the northeast corner of Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue.
The city repeatedly fought the project’s density, which was approved by the city hearing examiner, a Pierce County Superior Court judge and the state Court of Appeals. The city lost all three times.
The developer’s lawsuit named all seven Gig Harbor City Council members - Paul Conan, Steve Ekberg, Jim Franich, Paul Kadzik, Ken Malich, Tim Payne and Derek Young - and former Councilman Bob Dick.
Judge Ronald Leighton ruled that the city’s appeals didn’t make individual council members liable.
“When the council considered and subsequently adopted ordinances in reaction to the Hunt Skansie controversy, they were engaged in legislative acts entitling them to immunity for those acts,” Leighton wrote in court documents Monday.
The decision doesn’t block the project’s construction, nor does it let taxpayers off the hook, as the federal court will now hear the developer’s case against the City of Gig Harbor, according to City Attorney Angela Belbeck.
Comments