Gig Harbor wins big lawsuit

The City of Gig Harbor has prevailed in a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit brought by a developer who claimed city officials reneged on an agreement and caused costly delays to his proposed 174-home development.
Last week’s order by U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to dismiss two claims concludes a lengthy court fight between the city and Gordon Rush, a Gig Harbor-based developer, over the Courtyards at Skansie Park.
The status of the project is unknown. Rush and city planners were not available for comment Monday.
Although the project was approved, Rush’s attorneys had argued that the city used improper means to interfere with it, causing delay and economic harm. The complaint said the delays resulted in loss of sales, contracts and revenues and deprived it of a more favorable housing market.
The lawsuit sought at least $15 million in damages.
The developer maintained that the project, located on the northeast corner of Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue, would bring moderately priced housing to an area that needs it.
Initially, city officials were on board with the project. Later, they repeatedly filed challenges, concerned that the homes would be built too closely together.
Gig Harbor’s hearing examiner, who is authorized to interpret city building codes, ruled that the proposed density was allowable. But the city continued to press its concerns over the next three years.
The developer claimed it had an agreement with Tom Dolan, the city’s planning director, that both sides would abide by the hearing examiner’s decision without filing an appeal. Dolan denied in a declaration that he made any such agreement.
The City Council, not Dolan, is empowered to set litigation strategy for the city, the judge wrote.
Leighton also ruled that the city did not interfere with the project when it was exercising a legally protected right to challenge, through numerous appeals, the hearing examiner’s decision.
“The fact that its appeal was rejected at every turn does not subject it to delay-related damages for their effort,” the judge wrote.
Rush manages Hunt Skansie Land LLC, the owner of the 18.8-acre property.
The developer’s applicant, North Pacific Design, submitted land-use applications for the project in March 2006. When they went before the hearing examiner that December, according to Leighton’s order, city staff recommended the project and said the only disputed issue was an interpretation of the definition of open space.
About a week after that hearing, the city’s attorney, Carol Morris, wrote that a city planner erred in allowing an increase in density for the project. The examiner then ruled in favor of the city on the open space issue and sided with the developer on the density question.
The city’s appeal to Pierce County Superior Court resulted in a judge finding for the developer on both issues. The state Court of Appeals reinstated the examiner’s decision in a subsequent appeal.
The state Supreme Court denied the city’s petition for review in September 2009.
The lawsuit was filed in January. Several month later, Leighton dismissed Gig Harbor City Council members and their spouses as co-defendants in the lawsuit, saying they were protected by legislative immunity.
Councilman Derek Young said Monday that the driving force behind the city’s appeals was not the density - he noted that the council recently approved a development containing similar density - but assuring compliance with the city’s development code.
“If we don’t follow the code, it’s just pointless,” he said.
