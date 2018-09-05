Washington State Fair ride malfunctions, leaving people suspended mid-air

Firefighters rescued 19 people after the El Nino ride at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup broke down on Labor Day, September 3, leaving the riders suspended mid-air for about 10 minutes.
