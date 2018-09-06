Zeeks Pizza is officially open in Tacoma

Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.
Yelm High School RB/LB Derrick Platt discusses the Tornados' upset road win over Skyview in Week 1, and their upcoming matchup Friday with Thurston County juggernaut Tumwater on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Yelm.
Hundreds of Tacoma teachers gathered at Mt. Tahoma High School Tuesday night and voted to go on strike. At the same time, the Puyallup School Board met after the first day of school had already been canceled.
Capital High School junior OH Maia Nichols, last year's 3A state tournament MVP, discusses the Cougars' first-ever title win last season, the team's aspirations this season, and her future in beach volleyball on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in Olympia.
Lincoln High School WR/DB Julien Simon picked off a potential game-tying pass on a 2-point conversion try late in the fourth quarter to lift the Abes to a 31-29 win over Camas on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma.