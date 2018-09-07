Annual cattle drive and parade kicks off rodeo weekend in Puyallup

The annual cattle drive and parade drew hundreds to line the streets of downtown Puyallup.
By
What to expect during a traffic stop

Traffic

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

Zeeks Pizza is officially open in Tacoma

Latest News

Zeeks Pizza is officially open in Tacoma

Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service