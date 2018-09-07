Annual cattle drive and parade kicks off rodeo weekend in Puyallup

More than 1000 Puyallup teachers and supporters marched outside the Puyallup School District office and rallied in Pioneer Park on Friday. Teachers are currently on strike over contract negotiations with the district.
Clover Park High School RB/DB Tre McDaniel discusses the Warriors' expectations this season, his role as a leader and the program's season-opening win over Lindbergh on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Lakewood.
Yelm High School RB/LB Derrick Platt discusses the Tornados' upset road win over Skyview in Week 1, and their upcoming matchup Friday with Thurston County juggernaut Tumwater on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Yelm.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting Thursday after a hostage situation in Parkland, a department spokesman said. The incident happened at a used car dealership in the 13400 block of Pacific Avenue South about 7:30 p.m
Tumwater teachers wave signs and get honks of support at Littlerock Road and Trosper Road on Thursday morning. Teachers have been on strike since Saturday, and now the Tumwater School District has filed an injunction to get them back to work.
Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.