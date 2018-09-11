Looking for a New York slice in Tacoma? Check out the Stadium District.

Salamone's Pizza serves New York style pizza-by-the-slice in the Stadium neighborhood. It's a first restaurant for owner Steve Salamone. He's a Brooklyn native who wanted to start a pizzeria after finding few options for that kind of pizza.
