Highlights: Mount Si QB Cale Millen throws for 5 touchdowns in dominant win

Mount Si High School QB Cale Millen, an Oregon commit, recaps the Wildcats' first two wins over Wenatchee and Kentwood on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at French Field in Kent.
By
Test drive electric vehicles at museum

Business

Test drive electric vehicles at museum

An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

Zeeks Pizza is officially open in Tacoma

Latest News

Zeeks Pizza is officially open in Tacoma

Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service