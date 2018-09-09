Every scoring play from a Kennedy Catholic-Bothell matchup that combined for 100 points

Every scoring play – including 14 touchdowns and a safety - from the high school football matchup between Kennedy Catholic and Bothell on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Pop Keeney Stadium. Bothell won the Class 4A clash, 59-41.
Test drive electric vehicles at museum

Business

An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

