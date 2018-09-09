Every scoring play from a Kennedy Catholic-Bothell matchup that combined for 100 points
Every scoring play – including 14 touchdowns and a safety - from the high school football matchup between Kennedy Catholic and Bothell on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Pop Keeney Stadium. Bothell won the Class 4A clash, 59-41.
Homeless residents of Tacoma's Stability Site, social workers, and a cop work out together at Tacoma Strength, September 6, 2018. They are training for an upcoming Spartan Run, also known as a mud run.
More than 1000 Puyallup teachers and supporters marched outside the Puyallup School District office and rallied in Pioneer Park on Friday. Teachers are currently on strike over contract negotiations with the district.
An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.
Clover Park High School RB/DB Tre McDaniel discusses the Warriors' expectations this season, his role as a leader and the program's season-opening win over Lindbergh on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Lakewood.
Yelm High School RB/LB Derrick Platt discusses the Tornados' upset road win over Skyview in Week 1, and their upcoming matchup Friday with Thurston County juggernaut Tumwater on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 in Yelm.
