Avery Bradley comes to Tacoma for backpack and coat giveaway

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Avery Bradley gave away backpacks and coats at the Al Davies Boys and Girls Club in Tacoma on Sunday in partnership with Operation Warm.
An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

