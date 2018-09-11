Myles Bryant previews UW vs. Utah

Salamone's Pizza serves New York style pizza-by-the-slice in the Stadium neighborhood. It's a first restaurant for owner Steve Salamone.
He's a Brooklyn native who wanted to start a pizzeria after finding few options for that kind of pizza.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
Every scoring play – including 14 touchdowns and a safety - from the high school football matchup between Kennedy Catholic and Bothell on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Pop Keeney Stadium. Bothell won the Class 4A clash, 59-41.
Homeless residents of Tacoma's Stability Site, social workers, and a cop work out together at Tacoma Strength, September 6, 2018. They are training for an upcoming Spartan Run, also known as a mud run.