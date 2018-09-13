Ailing killer whale is declared dead off Northwest US coast

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Southern Resident killer whale J50 and her mother, J16, swim off the west coast of Vancouver Island near Port Renfrew, B.C. Nearly two months after an international team of experts began taking extraordinary measures to save the young sick orca, the critically endangered whale is skinnier than ever. Now NOAA Fisheries and its partners are weighing whether to intervene further to help the orca known as J50. Fisheries and Oceans Canada via AP, file Brian Gisborne