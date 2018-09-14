Human remains found by construction workers in South Hill

Workers found human remains Thursday evening at a construction site in South Hill,the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.
Sheriff’s detectives and forensics personnel spent Friday processing the scene in the 14000 block of 94th Avenue East.
Workers repairing the entrance to a construction site discovered the remains, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said. The remains have yet to be identified, the Sheriff’s Department said.
“We’re checking different missing people,” Troyer said.
Along with the Sheriff’s Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the individual’s gender, age and identity, Troyer said.
