After 92 years, Tacoma Power helping to restore salmon migration to North Fork Skokomish River

Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Salamone's Pizza serves New York style pizza-by-the-slice in the Stadium neighborhood. It's a first restaurant for owner Steve Salamone.
He's a Brooklyn native who wanted to start a pizzeria after finding few options for that kind of pizza.
The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Pilots. This video contains audio and images that some views may find upsetting.
WARNING: Graphic content. Auburn police published this surveillance video Monday to get help identifying three customers who raided a store on Auburn Way S. after the clerk collapsed Sept. 8. Police ask anyone with information to call 253-288-7403.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.