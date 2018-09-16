Two men are hit when bullets start flying in Tacoma strip mall parking lot

Two men were shot Saturday night in a strip mall parking lot at Pacific Avenue and South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
An 18-year-old was transported to a hospital with multiple gun shot wounds. His injuries were described by Tacoma Police as not life-threatening.
A 20-year-old was also shot. He was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. His wounds are also non life-threatening.
The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of several businesses in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue, Tacoma Police said. Multiple shots were fired and multiple cars fled the scene.
Tacoma Police identified at least one suspect and booked that person for aggravated assault Saturday night.
Police continue to investigate the shootings.
