New pedestrian gates fix the dangerous McCarver Street railroad crossing

Kennedy Catholic High School QB Sam Huard threw for six touchdowns and the Lancers offense piled up 625 yards in a 55-24 rout of Bishop Blanchet on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Salamone's Pizza serves New York style pizza-by-the-slice in the Stadium neighborhood. It's a first restaurant for owner Steve Salamone.
He's a Brooklyn native who wanted to start a pizzeria after finding few options for that kind of pizza.
The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Pilots. This video contains audio and images that some views may find upsetting.
