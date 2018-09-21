A diamond heiress is selling her Tenino estate. It can be yours for $11 million.

The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service