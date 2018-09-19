Hunger strikers sue to prevent forced feeding at immigration detention center in Tacoma
Maru Mora Villalpando talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tacoma, about a lawsuit filed by hunger striking detainees at the immigration detention center in Tacoma. She is with an activist group that protests the detention center.
Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.
Kennedy Catholic High School QB Sam Huard threw for six touchdowns and the Lancers offense piled up 625 yards in a 55-24 rout of Bishop Blanchet on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.