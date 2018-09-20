Black Hills RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses conditioning program, starting two ways

Black Hills High School RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses the Wolves' conditioning program, his responsibilities starting two ways and this week's matchup with ninth-ranked Pullman on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
