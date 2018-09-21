Porky the Streetwise Cape Porcupine

The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Black Hills High School RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses the Wolves' conditioning program, his responsibilities starting two ways and this week's matchup with ninth-ranked Pullman on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
The Red Barn Youth Center, which provides students resources, a free lunch, and a place to play with friends, is in danger of closing its doors after it lost corporate grants that were earmarked for utilities, food, heating and cooling and more.
Maru Mora Villalpando talks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tacoma, about a lawsuit filed by hunger striking detainees at the immigration detention center in Tacoma. She is with an activist group that protests the detention center.
Members Trinity United Methodist church and the surrounding community came together to help move the contents of the church to higher ground on Tuesday ahead of the record flooding of the Waccamaw river that is expected later this week.
Human remains discovered last Thursday at a South Hill construction site have been identified as Ginger Gover, 41, who was last seen on July 29 after leaving her home in Olympia and visiting friends in downtown Tacoma.