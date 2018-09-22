Yelm QB Kyle Robinson recaps win over Gig Harbor

Yelm High School QB Kyle Robinson recaps the Tornados' 16-13 win over Gig Harbor on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Park(ing) Day brings whimsy to downtown Tacoma

Park(ing) Day brings whimsy to downtown Tacoma

Tacoma observed Park(ing) Day on Pacific Avenue, September 21, 2018. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses will temporarily transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space.

