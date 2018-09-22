Highlights: No. 6 Puyallup rallies to beat No. 1 Graham-Kapowsin in OT thriller

The Puyallup High School football team beat 4A SPSL rival Graham-Kapowsin, 41-34, in overtime on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.
By
Park(ing) Day brings whimsy to downtown Tacoma

Latest News

Park(ing) Day brings whimsy to downtown Tacoma

Tacoma observed Park(ing) Day on Pacific Avenue, September 21, 2018. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses will temporarily transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service