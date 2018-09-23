UW coach Chris Petersen discusses win over Arizona State

The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Tacoma observed Park(ing) Day on Pacific Avenue, September 21, 2018. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses will temporarily transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space.
Black Hills High School RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses the Wolves' conditioning program, his responsibilities starting two ways and this week's matchup with ninth-ranked Pullman on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
The Red Barn Youth Center, which provides students resources, a free lunch, and a place to play with friends, is in danger of closing its doors after it lost corporate grants that were earmarked for utilities, food, heating and cooling and more.
