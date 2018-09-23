Frank Clark discusses Seahawks pass rush, having Earl Thomas as a teammate
Seattle Seahawks DE Frank Clark discusses the pass rush against Dallas and having Earl Thomas on the field. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Tacoma observed Park(ing) Day on Pacific Avenue, September 21, 2018. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses will temporarily transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space.
Black Hills High School RB/DB Taylor Simmons discusses the Wolves' conditioning program, his responsibilities starting two ways and this week's matchup with ninth-ranked Pullman on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.