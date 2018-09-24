UW coach Chris Petersen previews BYU game

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett discusses touchdown against Dallas and having Doug Baldwin on the sideline. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Seattle Seahawks DE Frank Clark discusses the pass rush against Dallas and having Earl Thomas on the field. The Seahawks beat the Cowboys, 24-13, on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The most expensive personal property ever listed in Thurston, Pierce and Mason counties is for sale in Tenino, Wash.. The property features a meditation room, a blind archery range, and landscaping modeled after The Garden of Cosmic Speculation.
Tacoma observed Park(ing) Day on Pacific Avenue, September 21, 2018. Park(ing) Day is an international event in which artists, citizens, and businesses will temporarily transform a metered parking spot into temporary public space.