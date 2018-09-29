Black Hills RB Taylor Simmons discusses win over W.F. West to open 2A EvCo play

Union High School WR/DB Darien Chase discusses the top-ranked Titans' fourth-quarter comeback over No. 3 Puyallup. Union won the 4A nonleague tilt, 38-31, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.